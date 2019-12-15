Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives globally.

About Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives:

Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of bonding applications. Polyamide hot melts have a wide range of adhesive properties, they exhibit excellent adhesion to a wide variety of materials, and bond well to porous substrates. Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of critical applications.

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Manufactures:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

3M

Jowat

Evonik

Huntsman

Schaetti

BÃ¼hnen

Sipol

TEX YEAR

XinXin-Adhesive

Shanghai Tianyang

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Types:

Granules

Powder

Other Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Applications:

Automotive

Woodworking

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Applications:

The global sales of polyamide hot melt adhesives are from 77 KMT in 2013 to 93 K MT in 2017. In 2016, the global polyamide hot melt adhesives sales market was led by Europe, USA, and the major manufacturersâ activities of polyamide hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, etc. XinXin-Adhesive Industries is the China sales leader, holding 1% sales share in 2017.

Polyamide Hot melt adhesives downstream are wide, and the major fields are shoes & textile, Automotive, woodworking, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Polyamide hot melt adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

The entire market is dominated by several giants. They all have a mature sales network. So the entire market is trending toward direct sales or their agents, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. But for other small manufacturers, distribution is still an important channel to expand the market. For example, Chinese enterprises are a typical example.

We tend to believe this industry is a potential industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.