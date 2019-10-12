 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

October 12, 2019

Polyamide

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of bonding applications. Polyamide hot melts have a wide range of adhesive properties, they exhibit excellent adhesion to a wide variety of materials, and bond well to porous substrates. Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of critical applications.

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market are: –

  • Henkel
  • Bostik
  • H.B. Fuller
  • 3M
  • Jowat and many more

    Scope of Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Report:

  • The global sales of polyamide hot melt adhesives are from 77 KMT in 2013 to 93 K MT in 2017. In 2016, the global polyamide hot melt adhesives sales market was led by Europe, USA, and the major manufacturers activities of polyamide hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, etc. XinXin-Adhesive Industries is the China sales leader, holding 1% sales share in 2017.Polyamide Hot melt adhesives downstream are wide, and the major fields are shoes & textile, Automotive, woodworking, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Polyamide hot melt adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry. The entire market is dominated by several giants. They all have a mature sales network. So the entire market is trending toward direct sales or their agents, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. But for other small manufacturers, distribution is still an important channel to expand the market. For example, Chinese enterprises are a typical example.We tend to believe this industry is a potential industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Granules
  • Powder
  • Other

    Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Automotive
  • Woodworking
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Packaging
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Offers:

    • Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry.
    • Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

