Polyarylate Fiber Market Size, Share, Major Key Players, Revenue, Demand and Regional Growth Rate till 2023 | Industry Research Co

About Polyarylate Fiber Market Report: Polyarylate fibers are high-performance multifilament yarns spun from liquid crystal polymers (LCP). The only commercially available melt-spun LCP is Vectran. It exhibits exceptional strength and rigidity (high tensile and impact strength). For example, the fiber is five times stronger than steel and ten times stronger than aluminum. It also has excellent creep and abrasion resistance, minimal moisture absorption, excellent chemical resistance, and very good property retention at both high and low temperatures.

Top manufacturers/players: Dupont, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Sanyo Chemical Industries, Songwon Industrial Co., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited, Yixing Danson Technology,

Polyarylate Fiber Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Polyarylate Fiber Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Polyarylate Fiber Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solid

Hollow Polyarylate Fiber Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Carpets & Rugs

Non-woven Fabrics

Fiberfill

Apparels

Home Textiles