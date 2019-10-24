Polycarbonate Diol Industry  Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global "Polycarbonate Diol Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Polycarbonate Diol

Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resemble aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials. Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials. It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.Polycarbonate diols provide significantly enhanced hydrolytic stability, impact resistance, hardness, and chemical resistance, comparing with other polyester polyol. Polycarbonate-polyurethane products enhanced UV resistance, excellent resistance to oils and fuels, and better abrasion resistance and tensile and tear strength compared to polyether-based polyurethane products.

BE Chemical

TOSOH

Bayer

AsahiKASEI

Perstorp

Caffaro Industrie

Cromogenia-Units

Baiqing Materials

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD Polycarbonate Diol Applications:

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating