Polycarbonate Market Growth By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Polycarbonate Market” report provides in-depth information about Polycarbonate industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Polycarbonate Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Polycarbonate industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Polycarbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Polycarbonate market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The automotive industry is among the major end-users of polycarbonates. High fuel cost and fluctuating fuel prices are the key factors behind the change in consumer preference from traditional passenger cars to fuel-efficient and lightweight cars. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using polycarbonate plastics in the manufacture of automotive components. Owing to their lightweight design, high transparency, and excellent impact resistance, polycarbonates are replacing conventional materials and playing a key role in increasing fuel economy and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions. Stringent government norms to reduce greenhouse gas emission, carbon dioxide emission, and other harmful pollutants are also fueling the demand for fuel efficient and light vehicles. Therefore, companies in the US market have started using lightweight materials such as polycarbonates to make vehicles lightweight and fuel-efficient. The rising demand for such lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is fueling the consumption of polycarbonates, resulting in the growth of the global polycarbonate market . Ouranalysts have predicted that the polycarbonate market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Polycarbonate:

Covestro AG

LG Chem

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

INC

SABIC

TEIJIN LIMITED