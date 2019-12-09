Polycarbonate Market Key Player, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Application And Specification, Cost Analysis, Price And Gross Margin By 2019-2023

The “Polycarbonate Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Polycarbonate market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.28% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Polycarbonate market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The automotive industry is among the major end-users of polycarbonates. High fuel cost and fluctuating fuel prices are the key factors behind the change in consumer preference from traditional passenger cars to fuel-efficient and lightweight cars. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using polycarbonate plastics in the manufacture of automotive components. Owing to their lightweight design, high transparency, and excellent impact resistance, polycarbonates are replacing conventional materials and playing a key role in increasing fuel economy and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions. Stringent government norms to reduce greenhouse gas emission, carbon dioxide emission, and other harmful pollutants are also fueling the demand for fuel efficient and light vehicles. Therefore, companies in the US market have started using lightweight materials such as polycarbonates to make vehicles lightweight and fuel-efficient. The rising demand for such lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is fueling the consumption of polycarbonates, resulting in the growth of the global polycarbonate market . Ouranalysts have predicted that the polycarbonate market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Polycarbonate:

Covestro AG

LG Chem

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

INC

SABIC

TEIJIN LIMITED