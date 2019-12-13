Polycarbonates Market 2019 Overview, Polycarbonates Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

About Polycarbonates:

Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed. Because of these properties, polycarbonates find many applications. Polycarbonates do not have a unique resin identification code (RIC) and are identified as “Other”, 7 on the RIC list.

Top Key Players of Polycarbonates Market:

ayer/Covestro

Teijin Limited

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Trinseo (Styron)

Mitsubishi

Idemitsu Kosan.

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

Zhetie Daphoon Chemical

Major Types covered in the Polycarbonates Market report are:

Phosgene Type

Non-Phosgene Type Major Applications covered in the Polycarbonates Market report are:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Others Scope of Polycarbonates Market:

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. Polycarbonates will be the mainstream Polycarbonates products. In the subsequent few years, Polycarbonates market share will grow. In developing countries, Polycarbonates is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of Polycarbonates and Polycarbonates.

The worldwide market for Polycarbonates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 10400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.