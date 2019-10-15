Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13799522

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers is raw materials for synthesis of concrete high water reducing agent (WRA). WRA affects mainly the fresh properties of concrete by reducing the amount of water used by 5% to 12% while maintaining a certain level of consistency. The use of WRA may accelerate or retard the initial setting time of concrete.

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) market are: –

Lotte Chemical

Viswaat Chemicals Limited

Clariant

Oxiranchem

Huangma and many more Scope of the Report:

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) consumption market is 1572.5 K MT. China is the largest supplier and consumer of Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) in the region, capturing about 70.85% of Asia-Pacific Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) sales. Japan and Korea are also important region of Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) consumption. Other important regions also include Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.

In Asia-Pacific market, Oxiranchem is the Asia-Pacific leader, which has gained market share increase from 16.53% in 2013 to 22.17% in 2017. In China, its revenue share was 35.64% in 2017, with 5 plant all over China. Lotte Chemical, Clariant, Huangma, Kelong Chemical and Taijie Chemical are also important players.

The worldwide market for Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 3830 million US$ in 2024, from 2570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer (Macromonomer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

HPEG

MPEG

APEG

TPEG

OthersMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units