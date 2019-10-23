Polychloroprene Fabric Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Polychloroprene Fabric Market Report: Polychloroprene is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone & weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators.

Top manufacturers/players: Rivertex Technical Fabrics, Colmant Coated Fabrics, Fabric House, Sheico Group, Lomo UK, Techneopro, Xcel Hawaii, Rip Curl Group, Brunotti Europe, Johnson Outdoors, Active Foam Products, Sky Industries, Eastex Products, Auburn Manufacturing

Polychloroprene Fabric Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Polychloroprene Fabric Market Segment by Type:

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit Polychloroprene Fabric Market Segment by Applications:

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, & Rash Guard

Footwear