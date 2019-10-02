Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2024

The International Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market report offers a profound analysis of the Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) trade.

Short Details of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Report – Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market competition by top manufacturers

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

JUSEP

In consumption market, the global consumption value of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) increases with the 11.52% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 55.88% of the global consumption volume in total.

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has two forms, which include powder and particle. And each type has application industries relatively. With wear-resisting and corrosion resistance of polyetheretherketone (PEEK), the downstream application industries will need more polyetheretherketone (PEEK) products. So, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance polyetheretherketone (PEEK) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK). The production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

The worldwide market for Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1300 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Powder

Particle

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Electronics

Energy / Industrial

Transport

Medical

Table of Contents

1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

1.2 Classification of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) by Types

1.2.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

