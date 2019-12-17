 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

GlobalPolyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size.

About Polyetheretherketone (PEEK):

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

Top Key Players of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market:

  • Victrex
  • Solvay
  • Evonik
  • ZYPEEK
  • Kingfa
  • JUSEP

    Major Types covered in the Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market report are:

  • Powder
  • Particle

    Major Applications covered in the Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market report are:

  • Electronics
  • Energy / Industrial
  • Transport
  • Medical

    Scope of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market:

  • In consumption market, the global consumption value of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) increases with the 11.52% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 55.88% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has two forms, which include powder and particle. And each type has application industries relatively. With wear-resisting and corrosion resistance of polyetheretherketone (PEEK), the downstream application industries will need more polyetheretherketone (PEEK) products. So, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance polyetheretherketone (PEEK) through improving technology.
  • The major raw materials for polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK). The production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polyetheretherketone (PEEK).
  • The worldwide market for Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1300 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

