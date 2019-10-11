Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 20192024

Global “Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Dominating Key Players:

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

About Polyetheretherketone (PEEK): Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

Powder

Particle Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Applications:

Electronics

Energy / Industrial

Transport