Polyetherimide (PEI) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

About Polyetherimide (PEI):

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Manufactures:

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Unreinforced

Reinforced Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Applications:

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.

Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Polyetherimide (PEI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.