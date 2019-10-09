Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size 2019 Strong Development by Key Players, Emerging Technology and Forecast to 2024

Global “Polyetherimide (PEI) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Polyetherimide (PEI):

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

Competitive Key Vendors-

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Polyetherimide (PEI) Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Polyetherimide (PEI) Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Polyetherimide (PEI) Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Polyetherimide (PEI) market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Types:

Unreinforced

Reinforced Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Applications:

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Polyetherimide (PEI) industry. Scope of Polyetherimide (PEI) Market:

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.

Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Polyetherimide (PEI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.