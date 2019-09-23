 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyethylene Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

Polyethylene

Global “Polyethylene Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Polyethylene industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Polyethylene market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Polyethylene:

Polyethylene (abbreviated PE) or polyethene (IUPAC name polyethene or poly(methylene)) is the most common plastic. Polyethylene is derived from either modifying natural gas (a methane, ethane, propane mix) or from the catalytic cracking of crude oil into gasoline. In a highly purified form, it is piped directly from the refinery to a separate polymerisation plant. Here, under the right conditions of temperature, pressure and catalysis, the double bond of the ethylene monomer opens up and many monomers link up to form long chains.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyethylene capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyethylene in global market.

Polyethylene Market Manufactures:

  • Turtle Wax
  • Dow Chemical
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • LyondellBasell
  • SABIC
  • Sinopec Corporation
  • BP
  • Ineos
  • Borealis
  • Total
  • Shell
  • National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
  • TASCO Group
  • Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)
  • CNPC

    Polyethylene Market Types:

  • HDPE
  • LLDPE
  • LDPE

    Polyethylene Market Applications:

  • Packaging
  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction Materials

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Polyethylene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Polyethylene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • On the basis of type, HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE and others, HDPE is the largest segment with around 58.44% production share of the total market in 2015. Meanwhile, the LLDPE is more expensive but excellent protect function, also account for about 37.76% market share in terms of production.
  • On the basis of geography, the global Polyethylene market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and other regions. In 2015, Asia and Middle East is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for Polyethylene and held 50% share in the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the market share of 21.82%. The demand for Polyethylene has been rapid increasing in Europe countries.
  • The global Polyethylene market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of Polyethylene offer a wide range of Polyethylene solutions to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is very high, among those manufacturers, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Dow Chemical are the two giant players, which together account for over 20% market share in the world. Other key players in the Polyethylene market include LyondellBasell, SABIC, Sinopec Corporation, BP, Ineos, Borealis, Total, Shell, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI), CNPC, etc
  • The worldwide market for Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 124400 million US$ in 2024, from 106900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyethylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Polyethylene Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Polyethylene Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Polyethylene Production

    2.2 Polyethylene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Polyethylene Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Polyethylene Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Polyethylene Revenue by Type

    6.3 Polyethylene Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Polyethylene Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Polyethylene Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Polyethylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyethylene

    8.3 Polyethylene Product Description

    Continued..

