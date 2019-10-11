 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyethylene Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Polyethylene

Global “Polyethylene Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Polyethylene market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Polyethylene:

Polyethylene (abbreviated PE) or polyethene (IUPAC name polyethene or poly(methylene)) is the most common plastic. Polyethylene is derived from either modifying natural gas (a methane, ethane, propane mix) or from the catalytic cracking of crude oil into gasoline. In a highly purified form, it is piped directly from the refinery to a separate polymerisation plant. Here, under the right conditions of temperature, pressure and catalysis, the double bond of the ethylene monomer opens up and many monomers link up to form long chains.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Turtle Wax
  • Dow Chemical
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • LyondellBasell
  • SABIC
  • Sinopec Corporation
  • BP
  • Ineos
  • Borealis
  • Total
  • Shell
  • National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
  • TASCO Group
  • Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)
  • CNPC

    Polyethylene Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Polyethylene Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Polyethylene Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Polyethylene Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Polyethylene Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Polyethylene market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Polyethylene Market Types:

  • HDPE
  • LLDPE
  • LDPE

    Polyethylene Market Applications:

  • Packaging
  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction Materials

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Polyethylene industry.

    Scope of Polyethylene Market:

  • On the basis of type, HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE and others, HDPE is the largest segment with around 58.44% production share of the total market in 2015. Meanwhile, the LLDPE is more expensive but excellent protect function, also account for about 37.76% market share in terms of production.
  • On the basis of geography, the global Polyethylene market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and other regions. In 2015, Asia and Middle East is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for Polyethylene and held 50% share in the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the market share of 21.82%. The demand for Polyethylene has been rapid increasing in Europe countries.
  • The global Polyethylene market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of Polyethylene offer a wide range of Polyethylene solutions to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is very high, among those manufacturers, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Dow Chemical are the two giant players, which together account for over 20% market share in the world. Other key players in the Polyethylene market include LyondellBasell, SABIC, Sinopec Corporation, BP, Ineos, Borealis, Total, Shell, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI), CNPC, etc
  • The worldwide market for Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 124400 million US$ in 2024, from 106900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyethylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Polyethylene market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Polyethylene, Growing Market of Polyethylene) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Polyethylene Market Report pages: 139

    Important Key questions answered in Polyethylene market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Polyethylene in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Polyethylene market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Polyethylene market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Polyethylene market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Polyethylene market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Polyethylene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyethylene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyethylene in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Polyethylene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Polyethylene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Polyethylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyethylene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

