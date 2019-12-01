Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Product, Applications and End- User

Global " Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market " 2019 Report speaks about the manufacturing process.major Types and Applications for the key players.

Short Details Of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Report – Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) market competition by top manufacturers

Eastman

SK Chemical

Liaoyang Petrochemical

Scope of the Report:

According to the manufacturing process, PETG can be mainly divided into three categories: extruded grade PETG, injection molding grade PETG and blow molding grade PETG, of which each has been widely used in certain fields. In 2017, demand from Food & Beverage field accounted for the largest consumption share, which held 37.75% market.

Eastman has three manufacturing sites to produce PETG: USA plant mainly offers PETG to North America, UK plant caters for European PETG demands while Malaysia plant offers PETG primarily for Asian region. Besides, PETG major customers of SK Chemical come from Japan, China and so on.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since competition intensifies gradually and more companies have intention to enter into the industry.

The worldwide market for Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Medical

Other

