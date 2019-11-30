Polyhexanide Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global "Polyhexanide Market" 2019-2024 Research Report on the Polyhexanide Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Polyhexanide market.

PHMB(Polyhexamethylene -biguanide Hydrochloride) is a very widely used international antimicrobial agent, that can be widely used as antimicrobial and preservative of environment, skin, water disinfection, textiles, hygiene products, cosmetics ..

Polyhexanide Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Hipoly

Ningbo EST Chemical

BOC Sciences

Chemopolymer(GuangZhou) Chemical

Laboratoire PAREVA

Sharon laboratories

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Acme-Hardesty

Haining Zhonglian Chemical

Ningbo XiangShen Biochemical

Zhejiang Timeberly New Material

Shaanxi Dasheng Pharmaceutical Tech

Jetide Health

TAIZHOU SUNNY CHEMICAL

Ningbo Zhihua Chemical

Hunan Lijie Biochemical

Taicang Liyuan Chemical

Scunder and many more. Polyhexanide Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyhexanide Market can be Split into:

Standard grade

Cosmetic grade. By Applications, the Polyhexanide Market can be Split into:

Daily Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture