Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

Short Details of Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Report – Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastic, rubbery, semi-solid, or viscous substance.

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

Chevron Oronite

Daelim Industrial

INEOS

TPC Group

Braskem

DOW Corning

HC Kothari Group

Infineum

Lubrizol

LANXESS

Proteux Global Energy





This report focuses on the Polyisobutylene (PIB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The growing demand for PIB-based fuel additives will drive the growth prospects for the global PIB market until the end of 2021. The worldwide market for Polyisobutylene (PIB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Enhanced PIB