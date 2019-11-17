Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Polyisobutylene (PIB)

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Report – Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastic, rubbery, semi-solid, or viscous substance.

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market competition by top manufacturers

  • BASF
  • Chevron Oronite
  • Daelim Industrial
  • INEOS
  • TPC Group
  • Braskem
  • DOW Corning
  • HC Kothari Group
  • Infineum
  • Lubrizol
  • LANXESS
  • Proteux Global Energy

The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Polyisobutylene (PIB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,The growing demand for PIB-based fuel additives will drive the growth prospects for the global PIB market until the end of 2021.,The worldwide market for Polyisobutylene (PIB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Enhanced PIB
  • HR-PIB

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

    Additives

  • Automotive

