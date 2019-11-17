Polymer Binder Market Growth By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Polymer Binder Market” report provides in-depth information about Polymer Binder industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Polymer Binder Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Polymer Binder industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Polymer Binder market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Polymer Binder market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Polymer binder holds two similar or different materials, including plastics, composites, and metals to form a single unit. Our polymer binder market analysis considers sales from applications including architectural coatings, adhesives and sealants, textile and carpets, paper and board, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of polymer binder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the architectural coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Polymer Binder:

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

DowDuPont Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Market Dynamics:

Increasing use of polymer binders in coating formulation There is an increase in the demand for industrial coatings due to the rising residential and infrastructural development. This will drive the need for polymer binders in industrial coating formulation to impart superior adhesion and abrasion resistance. The growing adoption of polymer binders to improve the durability of waterborne and solvent-borne coatings will lead to the expansion of the global polymer binder market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global polymer binder market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymer binder manufacturers, that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the polymer binder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

