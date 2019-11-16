Polymer Capacitor Market Growth Analysis Share Demand by Regions Types and Analysis of Key Players Research Forecasts to 2024

The “Polymer Capacitor Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Polymer Capacitor Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.
Short Details of Polymer Capacitor Market Report – A polymer capacitor, or more accurately a polymer electrolytic capacitor, is an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap) with a solid electrolyte of a conductive polymer. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are characterized by particularly low internal equivalent series resistances (ESR) and high ripple current ratings. Their electrical parameters have similar temperature dependence, reliability and service life compared to solid tantalum capacitors, but have a much better temperature dependence and a considerably longer service life than aluminum electrolytic capacitors with non-solid electrolytes. In general polymer e-caps have a higher leakage current rating than the other solid or non-solid electrolytic capacitors. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are mainly used in power supplies of integrated electronic circuits as buffer, bypass and decoupling capacitors, especially in devices with flat or compact design. Thus they compete with MLCC capacitors, but offer higher capacitance values than MLCC, and they display no microphonic effect.
Global Polymer Capacitor market competition by top manufacturers
- Murata Manufacturing Co
- NCC (Chemi-con)
- Nichicon
- Panasonic Corporation
- Kemet
- AVX
- Vishay
- Apaq Technology Co
- Rubycon Corporation
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Lelon
- Jianghai
- Yageo
- Aihua Group
- Illinois Capacitor
The Scope of the Report:
China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Polymer Capacitor market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Polymer Capacitor in 2017.
In the industry, Murata Manufacturing Co profits most in 2016 and recent years, while NCC (Chemi-con) and Nichicon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.71%, 15.11% and 10.21% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Polymer Capacitor, including Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor, Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor and Others. And Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor is the main type for Polymer Capacitor, and the Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor reached a sales volume of approximately 3981.75 M Unit in 2017, with 76.04% of global sales volume.
Polymer Capacitor technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The worldwide market for Polymer Capacitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 2330 million US$ in 2024, from 1910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Polymer Capacitor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polymer Capacitor Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Polymer Capacitor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Polymer Capacitor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Polymer Capacitor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Polymer Capacitor Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Polymer Capacitor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Polymer Capacitor by Country
5.1 North America Polymer Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Polymer Capacitor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Polymer Capacitor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Polymer Capacitor by Country
8.1 South America Polymer Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Polymer Capacitor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Polymer Capacitor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Polymer Capacitor by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Capacitor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Capacitor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Polymer Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Polymer Capacitor Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Polymer Capacitor Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Polymer Capacitor Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Polymer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Polymer Capacitor Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
