Polymer Capacitor Market Growth Analysis Share Demand by Regions Types and Analysis of Key Players Research Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Polymer Capacitor

The “Polymer Capacitor Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Polymer Capacitor Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Short Details of Polymer Capacitor  Market Report – A polymer capacitor, or more accurately a polymer electrolytic capacitor, is an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap) with a solid electrolyte of a conductive polymer. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are characterized by particularly low internal equivalent series resistances (ESR) and high ripple current ratings. Their electrical parameters have similar temperature dependence, reliability and service life compared to solid tantalum capacitors, but have a much better temperature dependence and a considerably longer service life than aluminum electrolytic capacitors with non-solid electrolytes. In general polymer e-caps have a higher leakage current rating than the other solid or non-solid electrolytic capacitors. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are mainly used in power supplies of integrated electronic circuits as buffer, bypass and decoupling capacitors, especially in devices with flat or compact design. Thus they compete with MLCC capacitors, but offer higher capacitance values than MLCC, and they display no microphonic effect.

Global Polymer Capacitor  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Murata Manufacturing Co
  • NCC (Chemi-con)
  • Nichicon
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Kemet
  • AVX
  • Vishay
  • Apaq Technology Co
  • Rubycon Corporation
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Lelon
  • Jianghai
  • Yageo
  • Aihua Group
  • Illinois Capacitor

The Scope of the Report:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Polymer Capacitor market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Polymer Capacitor in 2017.

In the industry, Murata Manufacturing Co profits most in 2016 and recent years, while NCC (Chemi-con) and Nichicon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.71%, 15.11% and 10.21% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Polymer Capacitor, including Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor, Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor and Others. And Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor is the main type for Polymer Capacitor, and the Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor reached a sales volume of approximately 3981.75 M Unit in 2017, with 76.04% of global sales volume.

Polymer Capacitor technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Polymer Capacitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 2330 million US$ in 2024, from 1910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Polymer Capacitor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor
  • Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor
  • Others (Hybrid and Niobium)

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communication
  • Industrial
  • Others

