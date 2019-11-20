Polymer Fillers Market 2019 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Industry Share, Size Expansion, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by Market Reports World till 2024

Short Details of Polymer Fillers Market Report – Polymer Fillers is a variety of solid particulate materials (inorganic, organic) that may be irregular, acicular, fibrous, or plate-like in shape and that are used in reasonably large volume loadings in polymer.

Global Polymer Fillers market competition by top manufacturers

Cabot Corporation

Aditya Birla

Imerys

OMYA AG

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Evonik

Cabot

Wacker

Minerals Technologies

Mondo Minerals

Unimin Corporation

20 Micron Limited

Quarzwerke Group

Huber Engineered Materials

Lkab Group

Global demand for fillers/reinforcing fillers including calcium carbonate, aluminum trihydrate, talc, kaolin, mica, wollastonite, glass fiber, aramid fiber, carbon fiber, and carbon black for the plastics industry has been estimated to be about 17.6 million tons. Primary end-use markets are building/construction and transportation, followed by appliances and consumer products; furniture, industrial/machinery, electrical/electronics, and packaging comprise smaller market segments. Flexural modulus and heat resistance are the two critical properties of plastics that are enhanced by the inclusion of performance minerals. Automotive exterior parts, construction materials, outdoor furniture, and appliance components are examples of applications benefiting from enhanced flexural modulus.

Polymer Fillers can be classified as inorganic fillers and organic fillers in terms of chemical family. Calcium carbonate, aluminum trihydrate, talc, kaolin, mica, wollastonite, glass fiber are major types of inorganic fillers. Aramid fiber, carbon fiber, and carbon black are major types of organic fillers. Inorganic fillers take the major share of global market. The production volume of inorganic fillers and organic fillers are 12083 K MT and 5533 K MT in 2016 separately.

The top players cover Cabot Corporation, Aditya Birla, Imerys, OMYA AG and Owens Corning etc., which are playing important roles in global Polymer Fillers market. Cabot Corporation, Aditya Birla are major suppliers of carbon black, a type of organic filler. Inorganic filler leading suppliers are OMYA AG and Owens Corning etc, which supplies a wide range of product from calcium carbonate to fumed silica. The market concentration is relatively low, with the top 15 suppliers takes 63.28% of global market in terms of production volume.

The worldwide market for Polymer Fillers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 2600 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polymer Fillers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Inorganic

Organic By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automobile

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Industrial