Polymer Fillers Market Report 2019: Current Trade Leaders, Revenue Metrics and Future Roadmap 2024

By qLssj1RD2U on October 18, 2019

Polymer

Global Polymer Fillers Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Polymer Fillers Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Polymer Fillers industry. Polymer Fillers Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Polymer Fillers is a variety of solid particulate materials (inorganic, organic) that may be irregular, acicular, fibrous, or plate-like in shape and that are used in reasonably large volume loadings in polymer.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Polymer Fillers market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Cabot Corporation
  • Aditya Birla
  • Imerys
  • OMYA AG
  • Owens Corning and many more

    Scope of Polymer Fillers Report:

  • Global demand for fillers/reinforcing fillers including calcium carbonate, aluminum trihydrate, talc, kaolin, mica, wollastonite, glass fiber, aramid fiber, carbon fiber, and carbon black for the plastics industry has been estimated to be about 17.6 million tons. Primary end-use markets are building/construction and transportation, followed by appliances and consumer products; furniture, industrial/machinery, electrical/electronics, and packaging comprise smaller market segments. Flexural modulus and heat resistance are the two critical properties of plastics that are enhanced by the inclusion of performance minerals. Automotive exterior parts, construction materials, outdoor furniture, and appliance components are examples of applications benefiting from enhanced flexural modulus.Polymer Fillers can be classified as inorganic fillers and organic fillers in terms of chemical family. Calcium carbonate, aluminum trihydrate, talc, kaolin, mica, wollastonite, glass fiber are major types of inorganic fillers. Aramid fiber, carbon fiber, and carbon black are major types of organic fillers. Inorganic fillers take the major share of global market. The production volume of inorganic fillers and organic fillers are 12083 K MT and 5533 K MT in 2016 separately. The top players cover Cabot Corporation, Aditya Birla, Imerys, OMYA AG and Owens Corning etc., which are playing important roles in global Polymer Fillers market. Cabot Corporation, Aditya Birla are major suppliers of carbon black, a type of organic filler. Inorganic filler leading suppliers are OMYA AG and Owens Corning etc, which supplies a wide range of product from calcium carbonate to fumed silica. The market concentration is relatively low, with the top 15 suppliers takes 63.28% of global market in terms of production volume. The worldwide market for Polymer Fillers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 2600 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Polymer Fillers Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Polymer Fillers Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Inorganic
  • Organic

    Polymer Fillers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Automobile
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Building & Construction
  • Industrial
  • Others

    Polymer Fillers Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Polymer Fillers market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

