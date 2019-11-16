Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Polymer Modified Bitumen industry.

Geographically, Polymer Modified Bitumen Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Polymer Modified Bitumen including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Nichirek About Polymer Modified Bitumen: Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process. Polymer Modified Bitumen Industry report begins with a basic Polymer Modified Bitumen market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Types:

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Applications:

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a medium concentration rate. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT.

The worldwide market for Polymer Modified Bitumen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2024, from 8870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.