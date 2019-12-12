Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane):

Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.

Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Manufactures:

Air Products

Air Liquide

UBE

Grasys

Evonik

Schlumberger

IGS

Honeywell

MTR

Borsig

Parker Hannifin

Tianbang

Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Types:

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Others Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Applications:

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Applications:

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

Other Applications

The Report provides in depth research of the Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Report:

Gas Separation Membranes are mainly classified into the following types: Hollow Fiber, Spiral wound, and others. Hollow Fiber is the most widely used type which takes up about 86.89 % of the total in 2016 in Global.

The Gas Separation Membranes average price in global is in the decline trend, from 1152 $/unit in 2012 to 1019 $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The Gas Separation Membranes sales will reach about 432 K Units in 2016 from 376 K Units in 2012 in global, with the CAGR of 3.51%.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Gas Separation Membranes in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years, the market share of the USA is about 37% in 2016, followed by Europe (33%), China (14%) and Japan (9%).

USA, Germany, France, Japan and China are now the key producers in the world, while USA is the largest with the share more than 50%. There are some producer manufacturing Gas Separation Membranes in China, such as Tianbang, SSS, etc. and some abroad companies, e.g. IGS, have plants in China, too.

Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, and MTR are the key suppliers in global market. Top 3 took up about 64% of the global production in 2016. Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.

The worldwide market for Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 22 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.