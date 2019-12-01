 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices Market 2019-2024 by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices

Global “Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices:

Implant medical device is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. Medical implants are man-made devices, in contrast to a transplant, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue. The surface of implants that contact the body might be made of a biomedical material such as titanium, silicone, or apatite depending on what is the most functional.[1] In some cases implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker and cochlear implants. Some implants are bioactive, such as subcutaneous drug delivery devices in the form of implantable pills or drug-eluting stents.[2]

Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices Market Manufactures: 

  • BASF
  • Covestro
  • DuPont
  • Celanese
  • Solvay
  • ExxonMobil
  • DSM
  • Eastman
  • Dow
  • Tekni-Plex
  • Evonik
  • Huntsman
  • Formosa Plastics
  • INEOS
  • HEXPOL
  • Kraton
  • Tianjin Plastics
  • Shanghai New Shanghua

  • Major Classification:

  • Metallic
  • Composites
  • Ceramic
  • Polymeric
  • Natural

    Major Applications:

  • Acetal (POM)
  • Acrylic (hydrogels)
  • Acrylic (MMA
  • PMMA)
  • Fluorocarbon
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Polymers in Medical Devices industry is not highly concentrated, there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe.
  • In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. In North America, transnational companies, like Dupont and Celanese are taking a leading share in this area. As to Netherlands, DSM has become a global leader. In Germany, it is BASF and Bayer that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Tianjin and Shanghai.
  • North America is the largest consumer of Polymers in medical devices and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in medical devices industry. China and Japan have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Polymers in Medical Devices in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.
  • All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.
  • Many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like India and Thailand.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more medical devices are in demand, especially in the developing regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Polymers in Medical Devices starch will increase.
  • We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polymers for Implantable Medical Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

