Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)

Global “Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Polyolefin Elastomers (POE):

Polyolefin elastomers (or POEs) are a relatively new class of polymers that emerged with recent advances in metallocene polymerization catalysts. Representing one of the fastest growing synthetic polymers, POE’s can be substituted for a number of generic polymers including ethylene propylene rubbers (EPR or EPDM), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-block copolymers (SBCs), and poly vinyl chloride (PVC). POEs are compatible with most olefinic materials, are an excellent impact modifier for plastics, and offer unique performance capabilities for compounded products.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) in global market.

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Manufactures:

  • Dow
  • Mitsui Chemical
  • ExxonMobil Chemical
  • LG Chemical
  • SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC)

    Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Types:

  • Injection Grade
  • General Grade
  • Extrusion Grade

    Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Applications:

  • General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers
  • Polymer Modification
  • Wire & Cable
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • Polyolefin Elastomers downstream is wide and recently Polyolefin Elastomers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable and Others. Globally, the Polyolefin Elastomers market is mainly driven by growing demand for General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers. General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers accounts for nearly 54.32% of total downstream consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers in global.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyolefin Elastomers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers is estimated to be 1455.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 2190 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 116

    TOC of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production

    2.2 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type

    6.3 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)

    8.3 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Description

    Continued..

