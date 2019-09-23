Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

About Polyolefin Elastomers (POE):

Polyolefin elastomers (or POEs) are a relatively new class of polymers that emerged with recent advances in metallocene polymerization catalysts. Representing one of the fastest growing synthetic polymers, POE’s can be substituted for a number of generic polymers including ethylene propylene rubbers (EPR or EPDM), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-block copolymers (SBCs), and poly vinyl chloride (PVC). POEs are compatible with most olefinic materials, are an excellent impact modifier for plastics, and offer unique performance capabilities for compounded products.

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

LG Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Types:

Injection Grade

General Grade

Extrusion Grade Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Applications:

General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers

Polymer Modification

Wire & Cable

Others Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14048436 The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

Polyolefin Elastomers downstream is wide and recently Polyolefin Elastomers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable and Others. Globally, the Polyolefin Elastomers market is mainly driven by growing demand for General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers. General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers accounts for nearly 54.32% of total downstream consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyolefin Elastomers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers is estimated to be 1455.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 2190 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.