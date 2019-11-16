Polyphenylene Oxide Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Supply Demand Growth Elements and Recent Developments Worldwide

Short Details of Polyphenylene Oxide Market Report – PPO, Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases.At high temperatures PPO maintains its good load bearing characteristics and dimensional stability. The material also has excellent dielectric properties and may be rated as self-extinguishing and non-dripping.It is mainly used as blend with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide.Polyphenylene Oxide also known as PPO or PPE. While modified polyphenylene oxide also known as MPPO or MPPE.

SABIC(GE)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Romira(BASF)

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemicals

Bluestar

Kingfa Science and Technology



Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases. PPO resin is rarely used in its pure form due to difficulties in processing, most commercial grades are blended with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide which is also known as modified Polyphentlene Oxide, or MPPO.

North America and West Europe are the major production bases of PPO resin and MPPO. In 2015, the two regions contributed about 52.55% and 61.19% share of PPO resin and MPPO market, respectively. In addition, China and Japan are also major production areas of Polyphentlene Oxide.

The largest consumption area of Polyphentlene Oxide is Electronic Components, which accounted for 32.32% of world consumption. Domestic Appliances and Automotive (Structural Parts) are also important application of Polyphentlene Oxide which accounted for 17.62% and 26.75% of world market in 2015 separately.

The worldwide market for Polyphenylene Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PPO Resin

MPPO By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Air Separation Membranes

Medical Instruments

Domestic Appliances

Automotive (Structural Parts)

Electronic Components