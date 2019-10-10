Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Global Market Development Trend Analysis 2024

Companies operating in the global “Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers market, derived from various industrial sources.

Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers (PPS) are high-performance, semi-crystalline fibers with exceptional chemical and heat resistance, high dimensional stability, low moisture absorption, and high resistance to hydrolysis when exposed to acids, alkal, and organic (corrosive) solvents.Currently, there are several producing companies in the world polyphenylene sulfide fibers industry. The main players are Toray, Huvis, Toyobo, KB Seiren, EMS-GRIL and Aramid Hpm. The global sale of polyphenylene sulfide fibers increased to 13786 MT in 2018 from 10869 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of 4.97%.In consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, it occupied 86.92% of the global polyphenylene sulfide fibers consumption. Followed by North America and Europe.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. According to this study, over the next five years the Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Toray

Huvis

Toyobo

KB Seiren

EMS-GRIL

Aramid Hpm

FIT Fiber

HXN Fibers & Non-Wovens

Zhenya

Unfire Group

Suzhou Kingcharm New Materials Segmentation by product type:

Short PPS Fiber

Long PPS Fiber Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Filter Bags

Aerospace