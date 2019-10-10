 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Global Market Development Trend Analysis 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Polyphenylene

Companies operating in the global “Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers market, derived from various industrial sources.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14009597  

Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers (PPS) are high-performance, semi-crystalline fibers with exceptional chemical and heat resistance, high dimensional stability, low moisture absorption, and high resistance to hydrolysis when exposed to acids, alkal, and organic (corrosive) solvents.Currently, there are several producing companies in the world polyphenylene sulfide fibers industry. The main players are Toray, Huvis, Toyobo, KB Seiren, EMS-GRIL and Aramid Hpm. The global sale of polyphenylene sulfide fibers increased to 13786 MT in 2018 from 10869 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of 4.97%.In consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, it occupied 86.92% of the global polyphenylene sulfide fibers consumption. Followed by North America and Europe.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. According to this study, over the next five years the Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Toray
  • Huvis
  • Toyobo
  • KB Seiren
  • EMS-GRIL
  • Aramid Hpm
  • FIT Fiber
  • HXN Fibers & Non-Wovens
  • Zhenya
  • Unfire Group
  • Suzhou Kingcharm New Materials

    Segmentation by product type:

  • Short PPS Fiber
  • Long PPS Fiber

    Segmentation by application:

  • Automotive
  • Filter Bags
  • Aerospace
  • Others

    Enquire Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14009597     

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • Americas
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China

    This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD For Single User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14009597  

    Detailed TOC of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Segment by Type

    2.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Consumption by Type

    2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Segment by Application

    2.5 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Consumption by Application

    3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers by Players

    3.1 Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers by Regions

    4.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers by Regions

    4.2 Americas Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Consumption Growth

    5 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    5.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    5.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    5.3 Market Trends

    6 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    6.1 Sales Channel

    6.1.1 Direct Channels

    6.1.2 Indirect Channels

    6.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Distributors

    6.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Customer

    7 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market Forecast

    7.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    7.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Forecast by Regions

    7.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    7.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    7.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    7.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    7.7 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Forecast by Type

    7.8 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Forecast by Application

    7 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Product Offered

    12.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/14009597,TOC

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Mr. Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    For Other Report :
    OpenStack Service Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2022

    Hem Flange Bonding Adhesive Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2019-2024

    Global AI in Social Media Research – Industry Study, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

    Communication Processors Market 2019, Share, Size, Key Player, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2024

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.