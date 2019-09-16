Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Market by 2024 Type Segment, Market Size, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, and Types

PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.

On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it.

For industry structure analysis, the PP non-woven fabric industry is highly fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top eight producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of PP non-woven fabric, also the leader in the whole nonwoven industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of PP non-woven fabric per year.

For forecast, the global PP nonwoven industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

