Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Market by 2024 Type Segment, Market Size, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, and Types

GlobalPolypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.
On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it.
For industry structure analysis, the PP non-woven fabric industry is highly fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top eight producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of PP non-woven fabric, also the leader in the whole nonwoven industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of PP non-woven fabric per year.
For forecast, the global PP nonwoven industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • AVINTIV
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • AVGOL
  • First Quality
  • Toray
  • PEGAS
  • Fitesa
  • Fibertex
  • Mitsui
  • Wonderful Nonwovens
  • Regent Nonwoven Materials
  • Huifeng Nonwoven
  • Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
  • CHTC Jiahua
  • Kingsafe Group
  • Jinsheng Huihuang
  • Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens
  • Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products
  • Action Nonwovens
  • Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

    Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Market by Types

  • Meltblown
  • Spunbonded
  • Staples
  • Other

    Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Market by Applications

  • Hygiene
  • Construction
  • Geotextile
  • Filtration
  • Automotive
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Segment by Type

    2.3 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Segment by Application

    2.5 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) by Players

    3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric (PP Non-woven Fabric) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 160

