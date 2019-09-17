Polysilicon for Electronics Market Trends, Market Size, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global “Polysilicon for Electronics Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Polysilicon for Electronics Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The electronics application sector is another key area of polysilicon, but polysilicon for electronics (electronic grade polysilicon or semiconductor grade polysilicon) must have higher purity, as 99.9999999 percent and 99.999999999 percent (9N to 11N) commonly.

The global average price of Polysilicon for Electronics went down in 2012-2017, from about 37.9 $/kg in 2013 to 34.8 $/kg in 2017.

Japan is the biggest producer for Polysilicon for Electronics, and produced about 14.6 K MT (more than 46% of the global total) of Polysilicon for Electronics in 2017. USA is another key producer of the Polysilicon for Electronics market with the share of about 25%. Germany, Korea, and China, etc. are other key country producers of the product, the five took up more than 98% of the market.

Japan and USA are also the two largest consumption markets of Polysilicon for Electronics in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the Japan took up about 38% the global market in 2017 while USA took up about 21%. And Japan, USA, Europe is the most important exporter of Polysilicon for Electronics in the world at present. China is the largest importer market in the report with a consumption share of about 11% in 2017. Korea is the other key market of Polysilicon for Electronics.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tokuyama

Wacker Chemie

Hemlock Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Materials

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

OCI

REC Silicon

GCL-Poly Energy

Huanghe Hydropower

Yichang CSG Polysilicon for Electronics Market by Types

Grade I

Grade II

Grade III Polysilicon for Electronics Market by Applications

300mm Wafer

200mm Wafer