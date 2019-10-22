Polystyrene Market by Application, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2024

About Polystyrene

Polystyrene is a type of polymer with thermoplastic properties produced from the petroleum-derived monomer, styrene. In solid form, it is a colorless and rigid plastic, but it may also be returned to a liquid state by heating, and used again for molding or extrusion. It is used to produce many products for industrial and consumer use. In fact, its presence as a plastic in everyday life is second only to polyethylene.

INEOS Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Americas Styrenics

Sabic

Supreme Petrochem

PS Japan

Toyo Engineer

LG Chem

Formosa Chemicals

Sinopec

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC

Yunfeng

BASF-YPC Company

Polystyrene Market Types:

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Polystyrene Market Applications:

Packaging

Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Construction