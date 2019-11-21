Polysulfone Resin Market 2024 Size, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Solvay

Basf

Sumitomo

Jiangmen Youju

Shandong Horan

Yanjian Technology

Sino Polymer The report provides a basic overview of the Polysulfone Resin industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Polysulfone Resin Market Types:

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyarylsulfone (PES)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Polysulfone Resin Market Applications:

Electronics and Electrical

Vehicle Construction

Food Industry

Medical Industry

According to our research and analysis, at present, market concentration in the industry is high. Polysulfone resin market is dominated by Solvay, Basf and Sumitomo. Solvay is the world leader, holding 57.52% production market share in 2017. Limited by technology, China manufacturerâs production share is limited. Besides, compared with global famous brand, product in China has lower price and lower visibility. It still need a long time for China manufacturers to enter global market.

Sulfone polymers is wildly used in electronics and electrical, vehicle construction, food industry and medical industry. Globally, this market is mainly driven by growing demand from automotive industry and electronics industry. In 2017, electronics & electrical and vehicle construction separately consumed 27.59% and 20.40% of global total consumption.

The worldwide market for Polysulfone Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

According to our research and analysis, at present, market concentration in the industry is high. Polysulfone resin market is dominated by Solvay, Basf and Sumitomo. Solvay is the world leader, holding 57.52% production market share in 2017. Limited by technology, China manufacturerâs production share is limited. Besides, compared with global famous brand, product in China has lower price and lower visibility. It still need a long time for China manufacturers to enter global market.

Sulfone polymers is wildly used in electronics and electrical, vehicle construction, food industry and medical industry. Globally, this market is mainly driven by growing demand from automotive industry and electronics industry. In 2017, electronics & electrical and vehicle construction separately consumed 27.59% and 20.40% of global total consumption.

The worldwide market for Polysulfone Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.