Polysulfone Resin Market 2024 Size, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Polysulfone Resin

Global “Polysulfone Resin Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Polysulfone Resin in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Polysulfone Resin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Solvay
  • Basf
  • Sumitomo
  • Jiangmen Youju
  • Shandong Horan
  • Yanjian Technology
  • Sino Polymer

    The report provides a basic overview of the Polysulfone Resin industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Polysulfone Resin Market Types:

  • Polysulfone (PSU)
  • Polyarylsulfone (PES)
  • Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

    Polysulfone Resin Market Applications:

  • Electronics and Electrical
  • Vehicle Construction
  • Food Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Other

    Finally, the Polysulfone Resin market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Polysulfone Resin market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • According to our research and analysis, at present, market concentration in the industry is high. Polysulfone resin market is dominated by Solvay, Basf and Sumitomo. Solvay is the world leader, holding 57.52% production market share in 2017. Limited by technology, China manufacturerâs production share is limited. Besides, compared with global famous brand, product in China has lower price and lower visibility. It still need a long time for China manufacturers to enter global market.
  • Sulfone polymers is wildly used in electronics and electrical, vehicle construction, food industry and medical industry. Globally, this market is mainly driven by growing demand from automotive industry and electronics industry. In 2017, electronics & electrical and vehicle construction separately consumed 27.59% and 20.40% of global total consumption.
  • The worldwide market for Polysulfone Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polysulfone Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115

