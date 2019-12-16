 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polysulfone Resin Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Polysulfone Resin

GlobalPolysulfone Resin Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Polysulfone Resin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Polysulfone Resin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Polysulfone Resin globally.

About Polysulfone Resin:

Sulfone Polymers are a family of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by the sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers, which exhibits high temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and different from the other thermoplastic materials due to its high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

Polysulfone Resin Market Manufactures:

  • Solvay
  • Basf
  • Sumitomo
  • Jiangmen Youju
  • Shandong Horan
  • Yanjian Technology
  • Sino Polymer

    Polysulfone Resin Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Polysulfone Resin Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Polysulfone Resin Market Types:

  • Polysulfone (PSU)
  • Polyarylsulfone (PES)
  • Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

    Polysulfone Resin Market Applications:

  • Electronics and Electrical
  • Vehicle Construction
  • Food Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Polysulfone Resin Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Polysulfone Resin Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Polysulfone Resin Market Report:

  • According to our research and analysis, at present, market concentration in the industry is high. Polysulfone resin market is dominated by Solvay, Basf and Sumitomo. Solvay is the world leader, holding 57.52% production market share in 2017. Limited by technology, China manufacturerâs production share is limited. Besides, compared with global famous brand, product in China has lower price and lower visibility. It still need a long time for China manufacturers to enter global market.
  • Sulfone polymers is wildly used in electronics and electrical, vehicle construction, food industry and medical industry. Globally, this market is mainly driven by growing demand from automotive industry and electronics industry. In 2017, electronics & electrical and vehicle construction separately consumed 27.59% and 20.40% of global total consumption.
  • The worldwide market for Polysulfone Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polysulfone Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Polysulfone Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polysulfone Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polysulfone Resin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Polysulfone Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Polysulfone Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Polysulfone Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polysulfone Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Polysulfone Resin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Polysulfone Resin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polysulfone Resin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polysulfone Resin Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polysulfone Resin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polysulfone Resin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polysulfone Resin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polysulfone Resin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polysulfone Resin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polysulfone Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

