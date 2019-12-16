Polysulfone Resin Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Polysulfone Resin:

Sulfone Polymers are a family of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by the sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers, which exhibits high temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and different from the other thermoplastic materials due to its high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

Polysulfone Resin Market Manufactures:

Solvay

Basf

Sumitomo

Jiangmen Youju

Shandong Horan

Yanjian Technology

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyarylsulfone (PES)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Polysulfone Resin Market Applications:

Electronics and Electrical

Vehicle Construction

Food Industry

Medical Industry

According to our research and analysis, at present, market concentration in the industry is high. Polysulfone resin market is dominated by Solvay, Basf and Sumitomo. Solvay is the world leader, holding 57.52% production market share in 2017. Limited by technology, China manufacturerâs production share is limited. Besides, compared with global famous brand, product in China has lower price and lower visibility. It still need a long time for China manufacturers to enter global market.

Sulfone polymers is wildly used in electronics and electrical, vehicle construction, food industry and medical industry. Globally, this market is mainly driven by growing demand from automotive industry and electronics industry. In 2017, electronics & electrical and vehicle construction separately consumed 27.59% and 20.40% of global total consumption.

The worldwide market for Polysulfone Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.