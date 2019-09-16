 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG)

Global “Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG):

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) is a type of polycol prepared from tetrahydrofuran (THF) with the repeat unit [–CH2(CH2)3O–].It is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatic and chlorinated hydrocarbons, and insoluble in fatty hydrocarbons or water, white waxy solid at room temperature, when the temperature exceeds room temperature, it becomes transparent liquid.When its molecular weight increases, its solubility drops.At room temperature, PTMEG is a good absorbent of water up to its molecular weight or maximum up to 2%.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) in global market.

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Dairen Chemical
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Invista
  • Korea PTG
  • Formosa Asahi Spandex
  • Hyosung Chemical Fiber
  • Shanxi Sanwei Group
  • Sanlong New Materials
  • Jianfeng Chemical
  • Sichuan Lutianhua
  • Shanxi Shanhua

  • Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Types:

  • Spandex Use
  • Other

    Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Applications:

  • Spandex
  • Polyurethanes
  • Copolyester-ether elastomers
  • Other

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • First, the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry concentration is not high; there are less than 50 manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America, Germany, Taiwan and Japan.
  • In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American, Taiwan and Europe. America and Germany have long history and unshakable status in this industry. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shanxi and Zhejiang province.
  • Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF who takes their advantage merge with Markorchem, who is located in Southwestern of China.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) will increase.
  • Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    TOC of Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Production

    2.2 Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Revenue by Type

    6.3 Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG)

    8.3 Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Product Description

    Continued..

