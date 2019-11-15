Polyurethane Additives Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers.

Polyurethane consists of organic components connected by urethane links. The majority of polyurethanes available are thermosetting polymers that do not melt at high temperatures. Polyurethane is conventionally utilized and is produced with the help of a polyol and di or polyisocyanate.Polyurethane additives are the chemical substances that are used in small quantities to enhance the properties of foams, adhesives, sealants, coatings, elastomers, and binders..

Polyurethane Additives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Covestro

BASF

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Tosoh

Albemarle

Eastman

KAO

Evonik

Air Products and Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials

LANXESS

Schill + Seilacher Struktol and many more. Polyurethane Additives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyurethane Additives Market can be Split into:

Catalysts

Surfactants

Fillers

Others. By Applications, the Polyurethane Additives Market can be Split into:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture