Polyurethane Elastomer Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Polyurethane Elastomer market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Polyurethane Elastomer market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Polyurethane Elastomer basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Polyurethane elastomer is a class of polyurethane material that has the characteristics of rubber. Being a polyurethane, it is a polymer derived from the reaction between a molecule with an isocyanate (R-N=C=O) functional group and a molecule with multiple alcohol groups (R-OH), called a polyol. The choice of isocyanate and polyol are what makes one polyurethane elastomeric rather than another type of polyurethane.Manufactured materials and coatings made from Polyurethane elastomer are available. Besides being highly elastic, Polyurethane elastomers tend to have great abrasion resistance, tear strength, chemical resistance and wide temperature compatibility. Coatings are typically used to block moisture, which in certain circumstances can lead to detrimental effects such as corrosion..

Polyurethane Elastomer Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Covestro

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemtura

Lubrizol

P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Coim Group

Headway Group

Inoac

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Trelleborg

Reckli

Herikon

Cellular Mouldings

Blackwell Plastics and many more. Polyurethane Elastomer Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyurethane Elastomer Market can be Split into:

Thermoset PU Elastomers

Thermoplastic PU Elastomers. By Applications, the Polyurethane Elastomer Market can be Split into:

Footwear

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery