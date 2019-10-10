Polyurethane Foam Mattress Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 2019-2024

A Polyurethane Foam Mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, which is made of polyurethane foam. Normally polyurethane foam includes but is not limited to: memory foam, high resilience foam, and high density foam.For industry structure analysis, the Polyurethane Foam Mattress industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Polyurethane Foam Mattress producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. China occupied 33.60% of the production market in 2018. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 25.27% and 16.02% of the global total industry. According to this study, over the next five years the Polyurethane Foam Mattress market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3380 million by 2024, from US$ 2730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyurethane Foam Mattress business.

Tempur Sealy International

Serta Simmons Bedding

Sinomax

Sleemon

Recticel

Corsicana

MLILY

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Ashley

Pikolin

Derucci

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

King Size

Queen Size

Segmentation by application:

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals