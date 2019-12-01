Polyurethane (PU) Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Polyurethane (PU) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Polyurethane (PU) industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Polyurethane (PU) research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Polyurethane (PU) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available..

Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dow

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

Eastman

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Polyurethane Industry

Recticel

Woodbridge

DIC

RTP

Lubrizol

Rampf Group and many more. Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyurethane (PU) Market can be Split into:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers. By Applications, the Polyurethane (PU) Market can be Split into:

Furniture & Interiors

Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear