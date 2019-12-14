Polyurethane (PU) Market Size 2020– Global Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Global “Polyurethane (PU) Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Polyurethane (PU) market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Polyurethane (PU) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available..

Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dow

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

Eastman

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Polyurethane Industry

Recticel

Woodbridge

DIC

RTP

Lubrizol

Rampf Group and many more. Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyurethane (PU) Market can be Split into:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers. By Applications, the Polyurethane (PU) Market can be Split into:

Furniture & Interiors

Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear