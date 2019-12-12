 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyurethanes (PU) Market Size, Share, Major Key Players, Revenue, Demand and Regional Growth Rate till 2023 | Industry Research Co

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Polyurethanes (PU)

Global “Polyurethanes (PU) Market” report provides a detailed analysis of the market forecast, regions, demand, development patterns and current status of the forecast years to come. The report on Global Polyurethanes (PU) Market studies the business development patterns based on historical studies and estimates future prospects in light of the complete research conducted by research analysts. The Polyurethanes (PU) Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market. Analyzing development activities and new solutions in the report will strengthen the geographical scope of the players as well as increase their market dynamics and increase competition among players.

The Polyurethanes (PU) Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Polyurethanes (PU) Market Report: One of the most extensively used polymeric foams in the world is Polyurethane foam. It has applications in most of the modern industries. These are made primarily by reacting di-isocyanates (MDI or TDI) with polyols and other chemicals as additives. Polyurethane is found mainly in two forms: Polyurethane foams, Polyurethane non-foams.

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, Huntsman, Tosoh Corporation, Covestro, DowDuPont

Global Polyurethanes (PU) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Polyurethanes (PU) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Polyurethanes (PU) Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

Polyurethanes (PU) Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Polyurethanes (PU) Market Segment by Type:

  • Polyester Polyurethane
  • Polyether Polyurethane

    Polyurethanes (PU) Market Segment by Applications:

  • Rigid Foam
  • Flexible Foam
  • Coatings
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Elastomers

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyurethanes (PU) are as follows:

    • History Year: 2014-2017
    • Base Year: 2017
    • Estimated Year: 2018
    • Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

    Through the statistical analysis, the Polyurethanes (PU) Market report depicts the global market of Polyurethanes (PU) Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Polyurethanes (PU) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

     

    4 Global Polyurethanes (PU) Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Polyurethanes (PU) by Country

     

    6 Europe Polyurethanes (PU) by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethanes (PU) by Country

     

    8 South America Polyurethanes (PU) by Country

     

    10 Global Polyurethanes (PU) Market Segment by Type

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethanes (PU) by Countries

     

    11 Global Polyurethanes (PU) Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Polyurethanes (PU) Market Forecast (2019-2023)

    Continued…

