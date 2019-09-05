 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2022

By Joann Wilson on September 5, 2019

Global Polyvinyl Butyral industry report is segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

About Polyvinyl Butyral
Polyvinyl butyral is an acetal resin that is manufactured through the chemical reaction between butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol. It is used in applications that require optical clarity, improved adhesion, toughness, and flexibility. It is used in products such as wash primers, adhesives, printing inks, and structural adhesives and as precursors for manufacturing sheets and films.Our analysts forecast the Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • American Elements
  • CABB
  • GELEST
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Niacet
  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

    Market Driver

  • Growing demand from the automotive sector

    • Market Challenge

  • Fluctuation in crude oil prices

    • Market Trend

  • Growing demand from photovoltaic industry

    • Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Forecast to 2022
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Polyvinyl Butyral Market trends
    • Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    Continued…

    The Years Considered to Estimate the Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size:

    History Year: 2013-2017

    Base Year: 2018

    Estimated Year: 2018

    Forecast Year 2018 to 2022

    Joann Wilson
