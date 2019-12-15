Popcorn Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

About Popcorn:

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or “pop”) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.

Popcorn Market Manufactures:

onAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyders-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angies Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newmanâs Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mages

Inter-Grain

Quinn

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn Popcorn Market Applications:

Household

The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyders-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016.

Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Popcorn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 5250 million US$ in 2024, from 3310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.