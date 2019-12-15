 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Popcorn Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Popcorn

GlobalPopcorn Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Popcorn Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Popcorn Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Popcorn globally.

About Popcorn:

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or “pop”) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.

Popcorn Market Manufactures:

  • onAgra
  • Weaver Popcorn
  • PepsiCo
  • Amplify
  • Snyders-Lance
  • Butterkist
  • American Popcorn
  • Angies Artisan Treats
  • Borges
  • Chamerfood
  • Garrett Popcorn Shops
  • Newmanâs Own
  • Aramidth International
  • Joe and Seph
  • Mages
  • Inter-Grain
  • Quinn

    Popcorn Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Popcorn Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Popcorn Market Types:

  • Ready-to-eat popcorn
  • Microwave popcorn

    Popcorn Market Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    The Report provides in depth research of the Popcorn Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Popcorn Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Popcorn Market Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyders-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016.
  • Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.
  • The worldwide market for Popcorn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 5250 million US$ in 2024, from 3310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Popcorn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Popcorn product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Popcorn, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Popcorn in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Popcorn competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Popcorn breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Popcorn market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Popcorn sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Popcorn Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Popcorn by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Popcorn Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Popcorn Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Popcorn Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Popcorn Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Popcorn Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Popcorn Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Popcorn Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

