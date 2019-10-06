Porous Filter Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Porous Filter Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Porous Filter Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Porous Filter Market Report – Porous metal filters have engineered, inter-connected porosity that are fabricated from metal powder particles using powder metallurgy techniques.For decades, porous filter has been widely utilized for separating solids from liquids and gases, for fluid flow metering and pressure control, for storage reservoirs for liquids and other applications.

Global Porous Filter market competition by top manufacturers

Entegris

Mott

GKN

Purolator

Pall

Capstan Incorporated

Porvair

Baoji Saga

Applied Porous Technologies

Swift Filters

PMF

Global porous filter industry is not very concentrated, as the manufacturing technology is getting mature and mature. Many manufacturers compete in the market; the leading manufactures are Entegris, Mott, GKN and Purolator. The top 4 manufacturers occupied 54% of the total revenue market in 2016.

North America remains the largest market of porous filter with a market sales share of 30.90% in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with market share of 26.36% and 20.86%

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Porous Filter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Porous Filter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Stainless Steel Material

Nickel-Based Material

Titanium-Based Material

Other Material

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Electronics Industry

Other Industries

Table of Contents

1 Porous Filter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Porous Filter

1.2 Classification of Porous Filter by Types

1.2.1 Global Porous Filter Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Porous Filter Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Porous Filter Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Porous Filter Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Porous Filter Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Porous Filter Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Porous Filter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Porous Filter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Porous Filter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Porous Filter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Porous Filter Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Porous Filter (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Porous Filter Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Porous Filter Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Porous Filter Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Porous Filter Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Porous Filter Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Porous Filter Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Porous Filter Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Porous Filter Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Porous Filter Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Porous Filter Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Porous Filter Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Porous Filter Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Porous Filter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Porous Filter Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Porous Filter Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Porous Filter Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Porous Filter Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Porous Filter Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Porous Filter Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Porous Filter Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Porous Filter Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Porous Filter Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Porous Filter Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Porous Filter Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Porous Filter Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

