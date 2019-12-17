Portable AC Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Portable AC Market” report 2020 focuses on the Portable AC industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Portable AC market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Portable AC market resulting from previous records. Portable AC market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Portable AC Market:

Portable air conditioners are a device to modify the condition of air (heating, cooling, but mainly cooling). Perfect for a variety of cooling situations, portable air conditioners are great alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems because theyre compact, mobile, and require no permanent installation. Moreover, because theyre usually used to cool only certain parts of a home or as a supplement to central air conditioners, they can be much more cost-effective to run. Portable air conditioners use refrigerants to reduce the temperature. During the cooling process, moisture is condensed out of the air and collected in a drain bucket or exhausted out through a drain hose or evaporated out the exhaust. The heating system uses PTC heating technology, fast heat transfer, high efficiency, and low power consumption.

The Europe and North America regions is the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, Airart and Electrolux, which accounts for 30.08% of total revenue in 2014. In China the market leaders are Midea, Haier and Gree.

The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 74.79% and it is forecasted that share will up to 76% in 2020 with personal incomes and consumer spending rise.

In 2019, the market size of Portable AC is 440 million US$ and it will reach 450 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable AC.

Portable AC Market Covers Following Key Players:

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable AC:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Portable AC in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Portable AC Market by Types:

6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Others

Portable AC Market by Applications:

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

The Study Objectives of Portable AC Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Portable AC status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Portable AC manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

