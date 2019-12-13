Portable Concrete Mixer Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

Global "Portable Concrete Mixer Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Portable Concrete Mixer Market for 2019-2024.

About Portable Concrete Mixer:

A concrete mixer (often mistakenly called a cement mixer) is a device that homogeneously combines cement, aggregate such as sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. A typical concrete mixer uses a revolving drum to mix the components. For smaller volume works portable concrete mixers are often used so that the concrete can be made at the construction site, giving the workers ample time to use the concrete before it hardens.

Portable Concrete Mixer Market Manufactures:

TORO

Liugong

Altrad

Multiquip Inc.

Zhengzhou Great Wall Machinery Manufacture Co.

Speedcarfts Ltd

Zhengzhou Changli

Henan DASION Machinery Co.

Ltd

Crown Construction Equipment

Kushlan Products

Right Manufacturing Systems

Gaode Equipment

Jurong Topall Machinery Co.

Ltd.

Portable Concrete Mixer Market Types:

Below 0.2 mÂ³

0.2-0.3 mÂ³

0.3-1 mÂ³ Portable Concrete Mixer Market Applications:

Construction Sites

Roads & Bridge Projects

Portable Concrete Mixer Market Applications:

China is the largest consumption of Portable Concrete Mixer, with a sales market share nearly 27.70% in 2015.

The second place is North America; following China with the sales market share over 20.07%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Portable Concrete Mixer.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Portable Concrete Mixer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Portable Concrete Mixer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Portable Concrete Mixer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Portable Concrete Mixer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.