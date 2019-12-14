 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Portable Data Storage Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Portable Data Storage

Global “Portable Data Storage Market” report 2020 focuses on the Portable Data Storage industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Portable Data Storage market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Portable Data Storage market resulting from previous records. Portable Data Storage market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Portable Data Storage Market:

  • In the computer world, portable storage devices include flash drives, USB drives (thumb drives), external hard drives (sometimes called mini hard drives), and portable CD/DVD-ROM drives. There are also products that can be purchased to turn an internal hard drive into a portable hard drive: These are called enclosures and usually come with a hard case, a plug for the drive, and an external USB cable. Some are externally-powered, but many draw power from USB.
  • Major factors driving the portable data storage market includes government regulation for business to store and maintain a backup of variety of data they make use of. To protect data from virus and malware software that requires strong backup solutions and high storage capacity is one of the significant factor driving market growth.
  • The global Portable Data Storage market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Portable Data Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Data Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Portable Data Storage Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Sandisk
  • Adata Technology
  • Seagate Technology
  • Samsung Group
  • Transcend Information
  • Toshiba
  • Freecom
  • Hewlett-Packard
  • Sony

  • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Data Storage:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Portable Data Storage in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Portable Data Storage Market by Types:

  • Pen Drive
  • SSD Memory Card
  • Hard Drives
  • Blu-Ray Disk
  • USB
  • Portable Web Servers

  • Portable Data Storage Market by Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial

  • The Study Objectives of Portable Data Storage Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Portable Data Storage status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Portable Data Storage manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Portable Data Storage Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Portable Data Storage Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Portable Data Storage Market Size

    2.2 Portable Data Storage Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Portable Data Storage Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Portable Data Storage Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Portable Data Storage Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Portable Data Storage Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Portable Data Storage Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Portable Data Storage Production by Regions

    5 Portable Data Storage Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Portable Data Storage Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Portable Data Storage Production by Type

    6.2 Global Portable Data Storage Revenue by Type

    6.3 Portable Data Storage Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Portable Data Storage Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

