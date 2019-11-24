 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Portable Data Storage Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Portable Data Storage

GlobalPortable Data Storage Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Portable Data Storage market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Portable Data Storage Market:

  • Sandisk
  • Adata Technology
  • Seagate Technology
  • Samsung Group
  • Transcend Information
  • Toshiba
  • Freecom
  • Hewlett-Packard

    About Portable Data Storage Market:

  • In the computer world, portable storage devices include flash drives, USB drives (thumb drives), external hard drives (sometimes called mini hard drives), and portable CD/DVD-ROM drives. There are also products that can be purchased to turn an internal hard drive into a portable hard drive: These are called enclosures and usually come with a hard case, a plug for the drive, and an external USB cable. Some are externally-powered, but many draw power from USB.
  • Major factors driving the portable data storage market includes government regulation for business to store and maintain a backup of variety of data they make use of. To protect data from virus and malware software that requires strong backup solutions and high storage capacity is one of the significant factor driving market growth.
  • In 2019, the market size of Portable Data Storage is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Data Storage.

    Global Portable Data Storage Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Pen Drive
  • SSD Memory Card
  • Hard Drives
  • Blu-Ray Disk
  • USB
  • Portable Web Servers

  • Global Portable Data Storage Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Portable Data Storage in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

