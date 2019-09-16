Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

“Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Report – Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.

Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market competition by top manufacturers

Symphony(Keruilai)

Aolan

Jinghui

Lianchuang

Hessaire

Kenstar(Worldwide）

Khaitan

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell

SPT

Media

NewAir(Luma Comfort)

At present, the global largest production area of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler is China. The production volume of approximately 1388.8 K Units in 2016, and the production volume share is 39.10%, and the secondary market is India, it will reached a production volume of 818.85 K Units in 2016, and the production volume share is 23.06%.

The competition of this industry is fierce due to the technology barrier is not high, so the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without brand advantage and downstream support do not enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Portable Evaporative Air Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Automatic

Semi-Automatic By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial