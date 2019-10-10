Portable Flashlights Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Portable Flashlights Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Portable Flashlights market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean’s King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

About Portable Flashlights Market:

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

In 2019, the market size of Portable Flashlights is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Flashlights. Global Portable Flashlights Market Report Segment by Types:

Plastic Shell

Stainless Steel Shell

Other

Global Portable Flashlights Market Report Segmented by Application:

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Portable Flashlights in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

